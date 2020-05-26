CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two brothers have been sentenced to prison in connection with multiple crimes that occurred in the Clackamas County area, according to the sheriff's office.
Aaron Edward Dean Neace, 29, and Clayton James Neace, 27, were arrested on April 6 following a pursuit and K-9 track in the Rhododendron area.
The sheriff's office said the men broke into a cabin and then fled the scene in their Subaru.
The brothers led deputies on a pursuit on forest roads. At one point, the suspects put their vehicle in reverse and continued down the road, according to the sheriff's office.
When the suspect's vehicle was pinned by patrol vehicles, they fled on foot across Highway 26 and into the forest, where a police dog tracked both of them within an hour.
Authorities found stolen property from the cabin inside their Subaru. They also found methamphetamine and a pellet gun.
Following his arrest, the sheriff's office said that Aaron was suspected in multiple incidents of theft, burglary, criminal mischief, and meth possession and distribution.
During the investigation, deputies recovered vehicles including a stolen John Deere tractor, multiple Subaru's, and a moped.
On April 29, Clayton pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree theft. He was sentenced to 29 months in prison and must pay restitution to his victims.
On May 8, Aaron pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance - meth, six counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and first-degree aggravated theft.
Aaron was sentenced to 80 months in prison and must pay restitution to his victims.
According to the sheriff's office, Aaron and his wife, Tiffany Bailey, may face additional charges. They are listed as suspects in crimes that occurred in Hood River County.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.