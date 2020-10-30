UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and the Umatilla Morrow Major Crimes Team are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday evening.
At around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Sagebrush Road near Bensel Road in Hermiston.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found two males dead. The victim's have not yet been identified.
The sheriff's office said a third man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
The sheriff's office said there is no outstanding danger to the community.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Wow..a real old fashioned shoot-out. Gotta love remnants of the old wild west.
