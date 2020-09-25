LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two wanted fugitives from South Dakota were arrested on Thursday in Siletz, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said it was made aware on Aug. 29 that a suspect in an attempted murder from the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota was living in the Siletz area.
Investigators from the Oglala Sioux Tribe worked with the U.S. Attorney's Office to get extraditable warrants for George Dull Knife, 24, and Kimberlee Pitawanakwat, 40.
On Thursday, the sheriff's office was notified that the warrants for Dull Knife and Pitawanakwat had been issued.
Deputies learned the two fugitives were associated with an apartment in Siletz. Deputies were able to verify the suspects were there by watching the apartment.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded and took the suspects into custody without incident.
Dull Knife was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a charge of fugitive from another state related to outstanding federal warrants for discharge of firearm during/in relation to a crime of violence, assault with intent to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Pitawanakwat was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a charge of fugitive from another state related to outstanding federal warrants for false statements and accessory after the fact.
No bail was authorized for Dull Knife and Pitawanakwat.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Turns out he's not the sharpest knife in the drawer.
Must be a boy-toy for the tweeker.
