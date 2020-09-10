LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Wednesday after they stole more than $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a rental agency in Millersburg, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 2 a.m., deputies received a call from the alarm company at Sunbelt Rentals, located in the 900 block of Northeast Old Salem Avenue.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they saw a U-Haul truck leaving the property. The vehicle was stopped and the occupants, identified as Woody Taylor, 42, and Anthony Rodrigues, 40, were contacted.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that the men gained access to the Sunbelt Rentals building by shooting a window and breaking it out. The suspects then loaded numerous tools and computer equipment in the U-Haul before driving away.
Taylor and Rodrigues were booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree burglary, delivery of heroin, possession of heroin, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, aggravated theft, and felon in possession of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.