LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were cited Monday after they climbed over a fence to gain access to a closed beach area, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report from an Otter Rock resident about two men who disregarded the park closed signage and chain link fencing that was blocking public beach access due to the COVID-19 closure.
The sheriff's office said the men were seen climbing over the chain link fence, passing over their surfboards and proceeding down to the beach.
At around 3:38 p.m., a deputy saw the two men, identified as Max Gause, 20, and Konnor Owens, 19, both of Cottage Grove, climbing back over the fence from the beach area.
The sheriff's office said the deputy learned the men had been contacted by a citizen before climbing the fence and were told about the closure and that they would be trespassing if they did.
Gause and Owens were cited on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
The sheriff's office said deputies have been actively patrolling the area, as well as other closed area, following increased reports of trespassing complaints on both public and private properties.
