CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested last month following a "comical pileup of lies and evasions" involving a stolen trailer, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
On June 22, at around 2:19 a.m., a deputy saw a "beat-up" red pickup truck pulling a white utility trailer with logos for PartyWorks, an event equipment rental business.
The sheriff's office said the trailer's lights were off and the deputy knew that PartyWorks was located nearby. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop and called for backup.
The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 33-year-old Alex Klopfstein, told an "elaborate story" about purchasing the trailer in the parking lot of McDonald's for $400, which the sheriff's office said is a "comically small sum" for the trailer.
Varying accounts emerged after the actual owner of the pickup truck, identified as 46-year-old John Barichello, spoke with the deputy. The sheriff's office said Barichello was sitting on the floorboard of the pickup truck where the passenger seat would normally be.
The deputy called the owner of PartyWorks, who said he did not sell his trailer.
According to the sheriff's office, surveillance footage was located and it showed the trailer being stolen by suspects driving a "beat-up" red pickup truck matching the one the deputy pulled over.
During a follow-up investigation the next day, the sheriff's office said Barichello delivered a "bill of sale" for the trailer to the deputy on behalf of Klopfstein, who was reportedly hiding in Barichello's house.
The sheriff's office said Barichello admitted that he had reason to believe the trailer was stolen and also said he allowed Klopfstein to use his pickup truck.
Klopfstein and Barichello were arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Klopfstein was also charged with first-degree theft.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
With a bill of sale like that, I wonder what made the transaction suspicious?
Just your typical Trump voter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.