MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a crash caused by a speeding driver, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
Prior to 3:30 p.m., deputies were called out to a two-vehicle crash on East Bell Road in Springdale.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found a BMW 328 and a Honda Pilot badly damaged.
According to the sheriff's office, witnesses reported the BMW turned onto E. Bell from the Historic Columbia River Highway at a high rate of speed. The BMW traveled in the wrong lane of traffic, swerved to miss a vehicle and then overcorrected, crashing into the Honda.
One passenger in the BMW was ejected, according to the sheriff's office. That passenger and a second passenger in the BMW were taken to area hospitals with head injuries.
The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A passenger in the SUV was not injured.
The driver of the BMW, identified as Jonathan Hutu, 21, was not injured.
Hutu was charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangering of another person, reckless driving, and second-degree criminal mischief.
The sheriff's office said Hutu was given a criminal citation in lieu of custody.
This crash was the third major crash in three days, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office would like to remind drivers to slow down to make the roads safer.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.