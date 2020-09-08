COLTON, OR (KPTV) - Multiple fire crews have responded to a fire burning near Colton early Tuesday morning.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said crews from Canby Fire, Clackamas Fire, Colton Fire, and Gresham Fire responded to the fire on South Unger Road and South Bauer Road.
The fire was estimated at about 25 acres just after 3 a.m.
Fire crews from @CanbyFire @clackamasfire @Coltonfire70 @GreshamFire working the fire on S Unger Rd and S Bauer Rd. Estimated to be about 25 acres at this time.#fire #alert pic.twitter.com/k9flhVG9IX— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 8, 2020
Deputies have notified residents about the fire. South Unger Road from Bauer Road to Olson Road was evacuated, according to the sheriff's office
The American Red Cross set up a shelter at Colton High School, located at 30205 South Wall Street.
No further information about the fire has been released. FOX 12 will update this story when new information becomes available.
