MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office has identified a 25-year-old man who drowned while floating the Santiam River on Sunday.
Just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a drowning on the river near Interstate 5.
The sheriff's office said Connor McIntosh, of Albany, fell off a tube and went under the water about 30 feet from the shoreline. A witness saw McIntosh come back up and try to swim against the current before going back under.
According to the sheriff's office, McIntosh was not wearing a life jacket.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albany Fire Department, Jefferson Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and Benton County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.