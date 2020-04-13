CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital early Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Hazel Dell.
Just after 12:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Northeast 88th Street and Northeast St. Johns Road.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a westbound Ford Ranger collided with a northbound Honda Pilot. The crash caused the Ford to flip over and land on its top.
The driver of the Ford, Christian Anderson, 22, and a passenger, Andrea Karschney, 21, had to extricated from the vehicle. The sheriff's office said both were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Honda, Courtney Ogg, 28, was also injured and was taken to an area hospital by a family member.
The sheriff's office said it is evident that one of the drivers failed to stop at a red light, but no citations have been issued at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
The intersection of NE 88th Street and NE St. Johns Road will be closed during the investigation.
