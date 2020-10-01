LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred near Scio Wednesday morning.
At around 11:10 a.m., deputies were called out to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Richardson Gap Road and Fish Hatchery Drive.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F-150 was traveling west on Fish Hatchery Drive when a 2005 Nissan Quest traveling north on Richardson Gap Road failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Ford.
The high-speed impact caused significant damage to both vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the Ford was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The female passenger of the Nissan, whose identity has not been confirmed, was taken by Life Flight to Salem with life-threatening head and body injuries.
The sheriff's office said the male driver of the Nissan sustained a head injury and was uncooperative at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the identity of both the driver and passenger of the Nissan, according to the sheriff's office.
A criminal investigation is underway, and deputies are working to determine contributing factors of the crash.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
