LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three wildfires burning in Lincoln County has forced several evacuation notices, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said one fire is burning in the area of Echo Mountain Road off of Highway 18. Level 3 and Level 1 notices have been issued for that area.
Another fire burning in the area of Kimberling Mountain Road off of Highway 18 has forced Level 3, Level 2 and Level 1 evacuations.
The sheriff's office said a fire burning in Waldport near Highway 34 has been contained.
No further information about the wildfires has been issued by the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said downed trees and power lines have led to several road closures:
- Highway 101 from milepost 126 to north of Depoe Bay
- Highway 34 from milepost 4 to 5
- Highway 18 from milepost 7 to 10
For more information and updates on road closures, visit tripcheck.com.
