CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Four men were arrested early Tuesday morning after they were caught with stolen hemp plants that they believed were recreational marijuana, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At 3:22 a.m., Clackamas County deputies, along with Molalla police officers, responded to a report of multiple people walking on South Highway 211 near South Palmer Road, just outside of Molalla.
Authorities located the four men, who were seen wearing dark clothing and carrying large bags containing green leafy plants. The sheriff's office said green leaves were seen poking out of the men's pockets.
When a deputy activated his lights, the sheriff's office said one of the men threw his large duffel bag down an embankment.
Authorities made contact with the men and quickly determined they had large quantities of cannabis plants - about 60 to 80 pounds in total, according to the sheriff's office.
An investigation revealed that the men stole the plants from a nearby legal grow operation off of Highway 211. The sheriff's office said the men reported hearing about the farm from a friend, so they took a bus from Portland to Molalla to steal the plants thinking the plants were recreational marijuana.
The owner of the farm arrived and identified the plants as hemp, according to the sheriff's office. The plants were returned to the owner.
The suspects, identified as Sebastian Wade Roby, 19, of Oregon City, Jason Patrick Troyer, 21, of Portland, Tanner Leslie Giles, 20, of Portland, and Donovan Allan Hall, 22, of Portland, were arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail for charges of first-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
The sheriff's office said Roby also had two warrants out of Florence Municipal Court for first-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
Of course they were too dumb to realize they were stealing the non-psychoactive variety of the cannabis plant. A mere visual inspection of the plant could've made that clear.
