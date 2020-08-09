DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found safe.
Charity Smith was reported missing from a home in the 400 block of Stouts Creek Road in Days Creek.
Search and rescue crews and fire personnel were assisting the sheriff's office in their search for Smith.
At around 5:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said Smith was found uninjured and safe. She will be reunited with her family.
No further details were released.
