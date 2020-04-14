CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A young girl died Monday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck and a car in Boring, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At around 11 a.m., deputies were called out to a crash on Southeast 362nd Avenue and Southeast Platz Road.
An investigation revealed a semi-truck driver was turning right off of SE Platz Road onto SE 362nd when a Honda Civic traveling northbound collided head-on with the semi-truck.
The sheriff's office said turning right from that location required the semi-truck driver to swing out into the oncoming lane.
The driver of the Honda sustained only minor injuries.
A passenger in the Honda, a 7-year-old girl, was gravely injured. The sheriff's office said she was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and remained on scene. He is cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
The sheriff's office said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
This is horribly sad...
Was the child using a seat belt and the appropriate booster seat? Speeding without proper restraints is a very bad combination.
