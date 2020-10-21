CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 72-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after he stabbed his roommate, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
At around 5 p.m., deputies responded to an assault with a knife between two roommates in the 7000 block of Northeast 31st Avenue.
Deputies arrived to the scene and located a stabbing victim.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital and taken into surgery. The victim's current condition is not known, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said the suspect, identified as William Loy, of Vancouver, was located at the home and taken into custody.
Loy was booked into the Clark County Law Enforcement Center on charges of first-degree assault (domestic violence).
The Clark County Major Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.
No further details have been released at this time.
