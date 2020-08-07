LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Michael Bryson, 27, of Eugene, was last seen on Wednesday at a roadside campground, located off Brice Creek Road just west of Champion Creek Road.
The sheriff's office said it was reported that Bryson wandered away from a group of friends at around 4:30 a.m. in an unknown direction and has not been seen since.
Bryson was reported missing by his family after he did not return home.
The sheriff's office said search teams were in the area on Wednesday and Thursday, but have not located any clues as to which direction Bryson may have gone.
Bryson left his camping gear at the campground and his phone has been off for several days, according to the sheriff's office.
Bryson is described as standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan shorts and white Crocs with rainbows on them. He might also be wearing a brown, corduroy baseball cap.
Anyone who has seen Bryson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's Office at 541-682-4150 then press 1 and reference case number 20-5286.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.