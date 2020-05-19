WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - The Skamania County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a bench was stolen from a Washougal park.
The sheriff's office said the theft occurred at Prindle Park, located at 3371 Canyon Creek Road, on or around the evening of May 14.
The bench was made by a Washougal resident as an Eagle Scout project and donated to Skamania County for the park.
The sheriff's office said a reward of $600 was complied by citizens for the identification and prosecution of the suspect(s) involved.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Deputy Scheyer at 509-427-9490, ext. 2207.
