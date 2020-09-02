WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of ransacking a marina and private dock in Wilsonville last week.
The sheriff's office said the thefts occurred between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27 at the Boones Ferry Marina, located at 26173 Boones Ferry Crossing Northeast, and the Rivergreen Private Dock.
The thieves are accused of stealing stereo equipment and speakers out of boats at the Boones Ferry Marina.
The sheriff's office said it is believed a Malibu boat may have been stolen from the marina and driven to the private dock, where more thefts were committed.
The stolen boat was found abandoned west of the marina, unsecured and with the keys in the ignition, according to the sheriff's office.
At the private dock, the suspects again stole stereo equipment and speakers from four boats.
Anyone with information or images of the suspect is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-723-3939 or through an online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-018350.
