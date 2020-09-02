COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Divers have recovered the body of a 35-year-old man who disappeared underwater after falling out of a kayak on Sunday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the body of Mark A. Bunker Jr. was recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday evening. His body was found at a depth of 42 feet, about 300 feet offshore.
The search for Bunker began on Sunday, just after 6:30 p.m., when deputies responded to the report of a missing person at Martin's Bar, near Woodland.
The sheriff's office said family members and witnesses at the scene reported that Bunker used his kayak to take his fishing line out about 300 yards from shore. Bunker was then seen falling out of the kayak as he dropped the line.
No further information about the recovery has been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
