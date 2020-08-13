CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after the body of a missing man was found down a ravine Thursday morning.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday at around 8:20 p.m., a 911 caller reported that her 34-year-old son was missing. The Vancouver man, whose name has not yet been released, was reportedly last seen on Tuesday near the Kaiser Sunnyside campus.
The family told dispatchers that they were searching a ravine near Southeast 97th and Southeast Sunnybrook Boulevard, where the man was last seen.
At around 7:10 a.m., the sheriff's office said the family called 911 to report finding the man's body about 125 feet down the ravine.
The body was recovered by Clackamas Fire District #1.
The name of the man will be released after an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office chaplain was on scene to provide assistance for family and friends.
According to the sheriff's office, a family member said the man was beloved and that they appreciate the outpouring of support from friends and family.
Eastbound Southeast Sunnybrook Boulevard from 97th to Sunnyside was closed during the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.