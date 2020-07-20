DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A California man was arrested Sunday evening after he burglarized a Myrtle Creek gun shop and then led deputies on a pursuit along Interstate 5, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Prior to 9 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a man who had broken into a gun shop located in the 100 block of Storage Way and was loading his vehicle with firearms and ammunition.
Deputies located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver sped away and entered I-5 southbound.
The sheriff's office said the suspect led deputies on a pursuit and briefly got away. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was seen in a pullout near milepost 97.
According to the sheriff's office, K-9 Ozzy helped take the suspect into custody as he ran into the freeway.
Four stolen firearms were recovered from the suspects vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Dejan Anthony Sebastian, of Los Angeles, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on two counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree theft, attempt to elude police - vehicle, reckless endangering, attempt to elude police - foot, and disorderly conduct.
'The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Dejan Anthony Sebastian, of Los Angeles, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on two counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree theft, attempt to elude police - vehicle, reckless endangering, attempt to elude police - foot, and disorderly conduct.' No doubt on his way up to Portlandistan to stir up some more [censored]hit.
