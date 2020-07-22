SCIO, OR (KPTV) - A child riding a bicycle died after being involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon in Scio, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Northwest First Avenue and Northwest Beech Street.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling west on NW First when a child on a bike rode into the intersection at NW Beech and was struck.
The child, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck is being fully cooperative with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said vehicle speed, driver distraction and driver impairment were not factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Steve Frambles at the Linn County Sheriff's Office 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.