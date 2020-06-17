CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a sexual assault investigation, and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is working to determine if there are more victims.
On Tuesday, at around 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Tony Ray Mccaw on two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and coercion.
The sheriff's office said an investigation began after two separate victims came forward accusing Mccaw of sexual assault.
Mccaw, who also goes by the names of "Tony Ray Brittsan" and "Antonio Ray Mccaw," was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. His bail has been set at $760,000.
The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information on Mccaw's alleged criminal activity or possible addition victims is asked to contact Detective Shipley or Detective Kyser at 503-655-8211. Please reference case number 20-012091.
Tips can also be sent using the sheriff’s office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Again, please reference case number 20-012091.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
