HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A crash in Happy Valley took down a street light pole, causing it to fall onto a pickup truck Thursday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At around 5:45 a.m., deputies were called out to a crash on Highway 212 at Southeast 130th Avenue.
The sheriff's office said a vehicle drove off the road and hit a street light. The impact caused the pole to fall into the roadway and on top of a Toyota Tacoma that was passing by.
A third vehicle also hit the pole as it fell down, according to the sheriff's office.
No injuries were reported.
One lane of westbound Highway 212 was closed for about 30 minutes while the roadway was cleared.
