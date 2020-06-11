WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Highway 26 Thursday morning.
The sheriff's office said the crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan occurred on the highway just west of Northwest Pihl Road, near the Dairy Queen.
At least one person has died, according to the sheriff's office.
Highway 26 is closed in both directions while emergency crews are on scene. Drivers should use alternative routes and avoid the area.
No further details about the crash have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.