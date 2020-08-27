ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing her vehicle into a pond on Tuesday evening, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before 7 p.m., deputies were called out to the report of a vehicle that had driven into a pond at the dead end of Northwest 6th Street in Estacada.
The sheriff's office said the driver, who has not been identified, had crashed her 2007 Volkswagen Passat through an entry gate and into the pond.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found the Passat partially submerged with water up to the vehicle windows.
Fire personnel helped the driver out of the vehicle.
According to the sheriff's office, fire personnel told deputies that there was a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle.
A pipe and marijuana were recovered during a search of the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said deputies administered a field sobriety test and arrested the driver on DUII charges.
The Passat was removed from the pond.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
No name and no mug shot? C'mon man..the most interesting part of a story is who the perp is..do we possibly know her..and..well..is she hot?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.