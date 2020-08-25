FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one person late Monday night.
At around 11:43 p.m., deputies were called out to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Northeast Marine Drive and Blue Lake Road.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found a 2008 Ford Mustang had crashed into the guardrail.
The sheriff's office said the female passenger, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies arrested the driver, identified as Thomas Kevin King, 28, on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no further information has been released at this time.
The intersection of NE Marine Drive and Blue Lake Road were closed until about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Facial / Neck Tats..and "Thomas Kevin." Uhh..first off..how many truly successful people do you see with facial / neck tats? Pretty much never. and Secondly, when's the last name you saw "Kevin" as a middle name? Oh..yeah..and the chick that died made a real good choice to get involved with "Thomas Kevin."
Well, he looks like a nice guy. Said no one. Ever.
Another dumb QAnon follower competing for the Darwin award. Probably trying to drive away from the surveillance pigeons!
He doesn't look like trouble at all.
