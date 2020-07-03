POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Dallas late Thursday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
At around 11:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 1500 block of Perrydale Road. The sheriff's office said it was reported that the vehicle was on fire with a person still inside.
Emergency crews arrived to the scene and extricated the passenger, identified as 31-year-old Philip Vigil, of Dallas. Vigil was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Azaiah Stephenson, of Dallas, was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.
An investigation revealed that Stephenson was traveling northbound on Perrydale Road when he, for unknown reasons, left the roadway, went into a ditch, struck a culvert, and tore the driver's side of the vehicle open, causing him to be ejected, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Perrydale Road was closed for about six hours during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.