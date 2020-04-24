WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he violated a restraining order, rammed a patrol car, and led deputies on a pursuit along Highway 219, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday, at around 9:37 p.m., deputies responded to a restraining order violation that was actively occurring.
The sheriff's office said Christopher Kent, of Hillsboro, was driving his 1992 Ford Aerostar van and was chasing another vehicle being driven by the person who had an active restraining order against him.
While deputies were responding, Kent rammed the vehicle he was chasing, according to the sheriff's office.
Kent's vehicle was located by deputies near the intersection of Southwest Cornelius Pass Road and Southwest Johnson Street. The sheriff's office said the person Kent was chasing was able to safely pull into a parking lot where they were contacted by deputies.
Deputies attempted to pull Kent over, but he continued driving and pursuit ensued. The sheriff's office said a deputy tried to perform a PIT maneuver, but Kent intentionally rammed the deputy's patrol car.
The deputy was not injured.
The sheriff's office said the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons as they entered downtown Hillsboro.
A few minutes later, Kent's vehicle was spotted by a Hillsboro police officer traveling south on Highway 219.
Deputies placed spike strips near the intersection of Southwest Grabel Road and Highway 219 and successfully spiked Kent's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Kent continued to travel south on the highway at speeds near 80 miles per hour as his tires began losing air, the sheriff's office said.
Kent then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Highway 219 and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road.
The sheriff's office said Kent was not injured.
He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of violation of a restraining order, second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, menacing, reckless driving, reckless endangering another person, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
