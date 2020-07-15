WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the death of a Hubbard woman.
Investigators now believe that Kristi L. Dumont's death may have been caused by a hit-and-run crash, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies found Dumont, 38, severely injured in area of Southwest Town Center Loop West and Southwest Wilsonville Road early Sunday morning.
Dumont was taken to an area hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone who saw suspicious vehicle activity between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of SW Town Center Loop West and SW Wilsonville Road, on the south side, to reach out to them.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-014489.
The sheriff's office said they are working to get this case listed on Crime Stoppers of Oregon with a reward attached.
Whoever hit her knows they did. If there was someone else in the car..they know too. Terrible thing to live with, but when you have as many people out on the road who are drunk, drugged, or distracted by their phone..this kind of thing happens. Pedestrians really need to be paying attention, and watching out.
