SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office is working to positively identify human remains found in Sweet Home on Monday.
Prior to 5 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call about possible human remains found on Weyerhaeuser property in the 41000 block of Upper Calapooia Drive.
The remains were found about a mile from Upper Calapooia Drive in a densely forested area by hikers, according to the sheriff's office.
Weyerhaeuser assisted the investigation by clearing an overgrown road to make access easier for investigators.
The sheriff's office said it has tentatively identified the remains connected with a 2011 missing persons case.
No further information was released.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office will positively identify the remains and determine cause of death.
Linn County Search and Rescue assisted with the investigation.
Earlier this week, the Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to human remains found off US Forest Service Road 417, about 13 miles east of Sweet Home.
Those remains were determined to be a woman who was between the ages of 30 and 50 years old at the time of her death. That investigation is ongoing.
