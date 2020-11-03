MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has identified as 27-year-old man who died after being struck by a driver in Gresham last month.
On Oct. 25, just after 12 a.m., deputies responded to the 7900 block of Southeast 282nd Avenue for a 911 hang-up call. While responding, deputies learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian.
Deputies arrived to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian, identified as Christopher Smith, dead.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor and no criminal charges have been filed against the driver.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies learned during the investigation that Smith has been drinking at a restaurant prior to the crash. Witnesses reported the Smith was wearing dark clothing and was walking in and out of the roadway trying to flag down cars as they drove by.
The sheriff's office says this was the 18th death on roadways in Gresham and unincorporated Multnomah County this year.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
