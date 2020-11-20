CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office identified a 68-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a driver in Oregon City Thursday evening.
At around 6:25 p.m., Clackamas County deputies, along with Oregon City police and Canby police officers, responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on South End Road north of Highway 99E.
The sheriff's office said investigators believe Sherry Lynn Kehoe-Medhaug had likely been crossing South End Road to check a mailbox when a passing pickup truck struck her.
Kehoe-Medhaug suffered severe injuries. The sheriff's office said she died before she could be taken to an area hospital.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. There were no signs of impairment, according to the sheriff's office.
South End Road was closed for about two hours during the crash investigation.
The sheriff's office said the incident remains under investigation.
