VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was shot by a Vancouver police officer after refusing to comply with demands to drop a baseball bat during a disturbance on Thanksgiving evening.
Just after 7 p.m. last Thursday, officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Southeast 177th Avenue.
According to police, a family member at the home texted 911 to report that a relative was “out of control” and they feared for their safety.
The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 23-year-old Irving Rodriguez.
Officers arrived to the scene and found Rodriguez outside of the home. Police said he then went inside and was seen moving to various areas in the home. At one point, officers saw Rodriguez grab a bat.
The Mobile Crisis Team responded and was “unable to de-escalate the individual," police said.
Officers deployed a less lethal 40 mm device, but it was ineffective. Rodriguez refused multiple commands to drop the bat, according to police.
Police said Rodriguez then advanced toward officers outside the home from the opened garage door “in an apparent attempt to assault them” and that is when an officer fired his gun.
Rodriguez was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are still not known.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
