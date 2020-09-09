TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation notices have been issued for several areas near the Pike Fire burning in Tillamook County.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office issued the evacuations just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
People living in the following areas are asked to leave immediately:
- Waltz Hill Road to Baseline Road
- Baseline Road to Bewley Road
- Bewley Road to Vaughn Road
- Vaughn Road to Aldebrook Road
- Including Willowbrook Drive, Timberline Road, Salmonberry Road, and Pike Road
All people who have been evacuated from their homes may go to the shelter at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, located at 4603 3rd Street in Tillamook.
The sheriff's office said surrounding areas are under Level 2 notices and should be ready to evacuate if necessary.
The Pike Fire started at around 10:50 p.m. on Labor Day.
On Tuesday evening, it was reported to have grown to between 50 and 100 acres with minimal containment.
Crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Tillamook Fire District, Nestucca Rural Fire District, Bay City Fire, Garibaldi Fire, Nehalem Bay Fire, Netarts Oceanside Fire, the sheriff’s office, Whitehead Reforestation, South Fork Inmate crews, and private heavy equipment operators are battling the Pike Fire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
