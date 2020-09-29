LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men are facing charges after a large amount of cash and evidence of marijuana distribution were located at a motel near Halsey, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
On Saturday, just after 11 a.m., deputies responded to the Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza, located just off Highway 228, for a suspicious bag found in a motel room.
The sheriff's office said an employee was cleaning a room after two guests checked out and found a bag full of cash.
Deputies arrived to the motel and discovered the bag contained a large amount of cash. The exact amount was not provided.
The sheriff's office said deputies contacted Kyle Miller-Masel, 35, from California, who returned after he realized he forgot the cash.
The second guest, identified as Jason Hartnett, 36, from California, was contacted while walking away in the parking lot. The sheriff's office said Hartnett had an additional large amount of cash stuffed in his pockets.
During the investigation, deputies searched the vehicle associated with Miller-Masel and Hartnett. The sheriff's office said deputies found multiple large duffle bags containing marijuana residue and evidence of marijuana distribution.
Multiple items were seized, including the cash.
The sheriff's office said Miller-Masel and Hartnett were charged with illegal import/export of marijuana item, delivery of marijuana and criminal conspiracy.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
