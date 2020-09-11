TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters working in Tillamook County have made progress on containing a wildfire that began on Monday.
The Tillamook County Sheriff' Office reported Friday morning that the Pike Fire is now five percent contained in the Pike Road area. The fire is estimated to have burned 220-250 acres.
Crews were able to get a fire line surrounding the entire fire. With favorable weather conditions in the forecast, the sheriff's office said crews expect to make great progress.
Evacuation levels were issued for the areas near the Pike Fire. The evacuations posted on Thursday were to the following areas:
- Level 3 - Go Now: Pike Road and Nobel Springs Road only and the area between Vaughn Creek and Murphy Creek
- Level 2 – Be Set: The area bounded by Bewley Road to the west, Doughty Rd on the south side, and Willowbrook Road on the westside extending northbound.
- Level 1 – Be Ready: The prior area that is east of Murphy Creek and south of Pike Rd to include Kilchis River Rd and Alderbrook Road to the North extension of Bewley Road up to Doughty Road.
A shelter has been set up at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, located at 4603 3rd Street in Tillamook.
