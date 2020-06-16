LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A Longview woman was arrested for attempted murder after shooting her boyfriend multiple times, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Olson Road. The 911 caller reported she shot her boyfriend in the arm and leg.
Deputies arrived to the scene and took 48-year-old Eden Taylor into custody. The sheriff's office said deputies noted that Taylor was heavily intoxicated.
Inside the home, deputies found Taylor's 44-year-old boyfriend lying on the couch with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.
The sheriff's office said the boyfriend told deputies that Taylor had shot him. The victim was taken to Southwest Washington Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, Taylor told detectives that she shot her boyfriend because she was irritated with him. She also told detectives that she fired the pistol until it ran out of bullets.
Taylor was booked into Cowlitz County Jail for first-degree attempted murder.
