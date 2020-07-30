WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man is accused of stealing cans from another man after attacking him in Aloha Wednesday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
At around 10:49 p.m., deputies were called out to the report of strong-arm robbery in the area of Southwest Wakem Street and Southwest 178th Avenue.
The sheriff's office said the victim reported that he was attacked over soda cans that he was collecting to recycle. The victim reported that he had been punched repeatedly and was knocked to the ground.
The suspect, later identified as Robert Rollo Stowaser, took the cans from the victim's vehicle and then drove off in another car.
Deputies quickly located the Stowaser's vehicle. A Beaverton police K-9 unit then led deputies to the stolen bags of cans.
Stowaser was located nearby. According to the sheriff's office, Stowaser briefly hid in a gas station bathroom where he cut off the sleeves to his t-shirt in an effort to disguise himself from deputies.
Stowaser was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
meth is a helluva drug
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.