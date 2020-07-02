MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Thursday morning following a shooting and standoff in unincorporated Multnomah County.
At around 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Southeast 302nd Avenue.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived to the scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. The sheriff's office said he is expected to survive.
The sheriff's office said deputies repeatedly hailed for the suspect, who was still on the property, to surrender. When the man did not exit the home, SWAT members were called in to assist.
The suspect, identified as Robert Raymond Gillis Jr., 66, exited the home on his own shortly after midnight and was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff's office.
Gillis was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to the jail, Gillis is scheduled for arraignment on July 6.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.