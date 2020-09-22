CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was booked into jail Monday after a high-speed pursuit, crash and K-9 track near Camas last week, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a detective attempted to stop a vehicle that he had seen driving recklessly on SR-14 eastbound. The detective said the vehicle, an older red Acura coupe, had passed him at speeds over 100 miles per hour and was weaving in and out of lanes.
The detective turned on his emergency lights, but the driver did not stop and continued east on SR-14. The driver took the 6th Street exit in Camas, then abruptly changed course and went west on SR-14 at a high-rate of speed, according to the sheriff's office.
The detective continued to follow the vehicle to the area of Northeast 192nd Avenue, where he slowed down to discontinue the pursuit. The sheriff's office said the suspect driver slowed as well and suddenly swerved in an attempt to collide with the detective's patrol vehicle.
The detective attempted to avoid the collision, but the patrol vehicle was struck. The collision caused the suspect to lose control and slide off the roadway on the north side of SR-14.
The sheriff's office said the suspect fled on foot into a nearby rock quarry.
Vancouver Police Department K-9 Ivar successfully tracked the suspect, identified as Vernon L. Shelton.
Shelton was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
After he was released from the hospital, Shelton was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of second-degree assault eluding, and a misdemeanor warrant for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
The sheriff's office said additional charges of reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license were referred.
The detective was not injured in the collision.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
