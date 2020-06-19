YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was arrested after he led deputies on a pursuit Friday morning, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 7 a.m., deputies were called to a welfare check in the 21000 block of Southwest Eagle Point Road. The 911 caller reported a vehicle was in the middle of the road and the driver was either unconscious or sleeping.
As deputies responded to the scene, they found the reported vehicle driving east on SW Eagle Point Road. The sheriff's office said deputies developed probable cause to stop the vehicle for traffic violations, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit continued on Southwest McCabe Chapel Road and Southwest Oldsville Road before the driver turned onto a private driveway and fled on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies attempted to capture the suspect on foot, but lost sight of him in trees and tall grass.
The sheriff's office said a drone and a K-9 were used to search for the suspect.
The suspect, identified as James Ray Smith, of Willamina, was located by the drone and taken into custody.
Smith was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of driving while suspended, attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude by foot, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance - MDMA.
The sheriff's office said Smith is currently on post-prison supervision for driving while suspended/revoked.
