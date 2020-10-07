CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian last month has been arrested, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Kevin Charles Derrick, 30, of Milwaukie, is facing charges of criminal negligent homicide and failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit-and-run).
The charges stem from a crash that occurred on September 19 on Southeast King Road.
The sheriff's office said Robert Eugene Keys, 59, of Gladstone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect vehicle, a white SUV, was last seen in the area of Southeast 65th Avenue and Southeast King Road.
Following the deadly crash, detectives received information about a possible suspect, later identified as Derrick.
On Sept. 24, members of the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force responded to the Rodeway Inn at Portland Airport, located at 9723 Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Task Force members found Derrick's vehicle, a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, parked at the hotel.
Task Force members contacted Derrick in the parking lot and took him into custody. He was then booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
The sheriff's office said the Escalade was seized as evidence.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on Derrick's whereabouts and activities on or around Sept. 19 is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-020162.
