CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man died Thursday morning at a hospital after he was struck by a driver in Clark County.
At around 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 12700 block of Northeast 359th Street.
Emergency crews arrived to the scene and found a man, later identified as Jordan A. Soliday, of Battle Ground, lying in the roadway.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a Ford Transit work van stated he was traveling west on NE 359th Street when Soliday crossed directly into his path from the south side of the roadway.
The driver, along with a passerby, provided medical aid to Soliday until emergency crews arrived.
Soliday was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The sheriff's office said he died at the hospital at around 5:30 a.m.
The driver of the work van is not facing any charges, according to the sheriff's office.
The Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.