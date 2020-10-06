MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after a man was found dead along a rural roadway in Gervais on Saturday.
At around 6:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Matheny Road Northeast and Wheatland Road Northeast on a report of an unconscious man found on the side of the roadway.
Deputies and medical personnel arrived to the scene and determined the man, identified as Francisco Javier Hernandez-Melo, 28, of Salem, was dead.
The sheriff's office said an autopsy determined the manner of death to have been homicide caused by gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-540-8079 or submit a tip using the MCSOInTheKnow app.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
