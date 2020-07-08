MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Brooks.
At around 10:34 p.m., deputies were called to the 4800 block of Brooklake Road Northeast on the report of a man lying in the roadway.
The sheriff's office said the anonymous 911 caller reported seeing a white 2000's Chevrolet Camaro leave the scene after running over the man.
The Marion County Fire District #1 was first to arrive to the scene and pronounced the man dead.
The victim, a man in his 30's, is not being identified at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
Brooklake Road was closed until just after 4 a.m. during the crash investigation.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run, including the original anonymous 911 caller, is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.
