WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted following a shooting in Cornelius on Saturday evening has turned himself in, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Jordan Curry Brown, 31, was wanted after he tried to shoot another man after an argument at Brown's home.
The shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of South 26th Avenue and South Baseline Street, a few blocks from the home. The victim was not injured.
Brown had fled the scene in a Grey 2006 Chrysler 300, which was located unoccupied about an hour later at North 21st Avenue and North Holliday Street.
The sheriff's office asked for help locating Brown, who was considered armed and dangerous.
According to the sheriff's office, Brown saw himself on the news on Sunday and called at least two news stations to get help turning himself in.
After receiving information from the news stations, the sheriff's office contacted Brown and arranged to meet him so he could turn himself in.
Brown was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and recklessly endangering another person.
