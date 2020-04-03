WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted on a rape charge was arrested Friday morning following a pursuit in Washington County.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call at 5:51 a.m. that Gilberto Miranda Jr., 38, who had a warrant for first-degree rape, was at a home in the 400 block of South 19th Avenue in Cornelius.
The sheriff's office said Miranda rammed a deputy's patrol vehicle when they responded.
A pursuit ensued and extended into Hillsboro.
The sheriff's office said the pursuit ended when deputies performed a PIT maneuver in the parking lot of the Goodwill, located at Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Oak Street.
Miranda was then taken into custody.
Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.
No further details have been released at this time.
