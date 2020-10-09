ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – An Aloha man who was reported missing Thursday was located Friday morning.
Robert Carey, 93, was last seen leaving his home in Aloha near Southwest 195th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road around 4 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just after 6:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office tweeted that Carey was found safe by Hillsboro police.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
